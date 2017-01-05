OPEC Production Curtailment Helps Texas Oil Producers

The contraction in the Texas oil and gas economy has been with us for two years. The Texas Petro Index has been declining for 24 straight months, but the creator of the index remains optimistic.

The TPI is a monthly look at upstream activity in Texas, and it fell again in its most recent measurement. But there may be light at the end of the tunnel. Economist Karr Ingham created the monthly index.

“Prices, of course, bottomed out in February, recovered substantially since then, you know, well more than doubling since that period of time. The statewide rig count in Texas bottomed out in May, and we’ve since added about 150 rigs since that period of time.”

Ingham says OPEC’s recent decision to curtail production actually cedes market share to Texas producers.

“And the economics of this are pretty simple. When OPEC decides to remove barrels a day from the market — haven’t done it yet, but they’ve agreed to do it — price goes up, which means activity levels go up in Texas. We will begin to kind of fill that void.”

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, there are about a third fewer Texans on oil and gas industry payrolls than the estimated high of more than 306,000 workers in 2014.