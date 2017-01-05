Houston City Council Gets A Taste Of Ongoing Controversy Over The White Oak Music Hall

Houstonians who live near the venue complain again about the noise from its concerts.

Gail Delaughter | Houston Public Media

A controversy over a Houston music venue that unfolded last year is still unresolved and the City Council got a taste of the dispute during its first meeting of 2017.

Residents of the Near Northside complained one more time to mayor Sylvester Turner and Council members about the noise from the concerts at the White Oak Music Hall.

The venue is located about one and a half miles north of downtown Houston and Kerry Whitehead lives close to it.

She says she wants much more transparency about how White Oak is operating and what the City is doing about it.

“Four out of the six stages that they run did not have a permit, temporary or otherwise, when they started making noise,” Whitehead told Houston Public Media after she addressed the Council during the section of its meeting reserved for public speakers.

However, Will Garwood, managing operator at White Oak, denied that and said: “We operate with permits.”

When she spoke to the Council, Whitehead said an agreement the City approved in December of 2015 called for an outdoor theatre, but not a concert arena with amplified music projected into the homes that surround the venue.

Turner told City Attorney Ronald Lewis to review all the documents pertaining to the agreement.

“I think out of respect and to be responsive, we need to take the time to do everything that we can do, even if it means going to take a second or third look, and we will,” the mayor said when asked about his decision.

Besides the complaints made to the City, a group of residents who live near the venue have filed a lawsuit to stop its outdoor concerts and events.