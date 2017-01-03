News

Interview with Houston Kidnapped Journalist’s Parents: ‘Never Any Doubt That Austin Is Alive’

Photojournalist Austin Tice has been held captive in Syria since August 14th, 2012. His parents have been tirelessly pressuring for his release over the past four-and-a-half years.

Missing photojournalist Austin Tice. His parents talk about efforts to free him from Syrian captivity.

Debra and Marc Tice were briefed recently by James O’Brien, the Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, fueling optimism that their son will eventually be released. They told News 88-7’s Ed Mayberry that they’ve never had any doubt that Austin is alive and well, and will eventually return safely. And in this conversation, they say they’re heartened that the U.S. government also seems to have the same assessment.

