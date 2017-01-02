Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Most of Houston

The National Weather Service issued a severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Houston as a strong storm system arrived early Monday, putting many areas at risk for strong winds and damaging hail.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of Houston as a strong storm system arrived early Monday, putting many areas at risk for heavy rain, strong winds and damaging hail.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 10:15 a.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 10 a.m.

Residents are asked to monitor the forecast and plan for extra time during the morning commute. More watches and warnings may be issued by the National Weather Service as conditions change.

1-hour rainfall totals as of 8:22 a.m. Heaviest rain north and west of Houston. Check @HCFCD‘s https://t.co/gBUOQnzULf for details. #houwx pic.twitter.com/u0wMaMRzct — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) January 2, 2017

