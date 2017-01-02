A New Year Focus on ‘Reset’ Rather Than ‘Resolution’

A Baylor nutritionist offers suggestions in adopting simple, behavioral changes for a healthier lifestyle instead of creating resolutions that are unrealistic and too ambitious.

Every January, many take on resolutions to encourage a healthier lifestyle.

But research has shown that most people give them up after just a few weeks.

But a Baylor nutritionist is offering up a different approach to achieving long-lasting health goals.

Only 8 percent of people actually achieve their New Year’s resolutions, according to a recent study by the University of Scranton.

So what’s causing so many people to fail at resolutions and more importantly, what’s the secret behind those who actually achieve their goals?

Baylor College of Medicine nutritionist Roberta Anding says – instead of making a resolution try taking a reset.

“What is meant by a reset is you set a small, simple goal,” says Anding. “And then every day, you take a look and ask, “Was I successful? What were my barriers?”

She suggests setting small, realistic goals that allow you to quickly see and measure – even on a daily basis – what you’re doing right and what you’re doing wrong.

“My favorite dessert in the world is anything chocolate,” states Anding as an example. “So if I said that I’m never eating that again, I’m dooming myself to fail. But my reset could be: ‘When I have dessert, it’s only going to be chocolate.’ So that means things like cheesecake and sugar cookies, go by the wayside. And then I’m going to have a serving no larger than the size of the palm of my hand.”

The health expert says it’s that mind “reset” of adopting behaviors that you can actually hold onto – and not just for two weeks, or two years – but perhaps even 20 years, that’ll make a difference in your overall health.

And if you happen to slip up – don’t worry. She says that’s the beauty of a reset–every day allows for a new beginning.

More tips:

• Start making produce on the plate a priority. Although fresh fruits and vegetables might be the best choice, don’t dismiss the nutritional value of frozen and even canned. The convenience of frozen and canned make these choices not only practical but easy to prepare. • Work on eliminating sugary drinks – focus on chewing your calories rather than drinking them. Consider sparkling waters with a hint of fruit or even unsweetened ice tea. Start by switching out one sugary drink per day with one of these alternatives. • Eat protein at each meal. Proteins help maintain muscle mass and control appetite.