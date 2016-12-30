Start Your New Year On An Adventure

Holiday meals are being finished off and lists of resolutions for the New Year are being made. And for some, at the top of that list is getting fit and healthy.

Texas State Parks are inviting you to a “First Day Hike” event.

It’s part of a national initiative to get people outdoors and off to a healthy start in the New Year.

“It’s really a good opportunity for people to jump start the year on the right foot, and kind of fulfill those resolutions that most of us have to lead a healthier lifestyle and become a little bit more active in the next year,” says Stephanie Salinas, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The events range from bike riding, strolling, and even polar plunges.

Last year, more than 3,000 participants covered about 6,500 miles as they walked, peddled and swam.

The events are becoming more popular.

“And this year we have 80 parks hosting almost 120 ‘First Day Hike’ events all across the state,” says Salinas.

This will be the 6th year Texas is participating in this nationwide effort.

Several parks are participating in the Houston area.