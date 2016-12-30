Bauer Business Focus

Goal Of Black-Owned Banks: Give Economic Power To The Community

Unity National Bank in Houston’s Third Ward got a tremendous customer boost this year.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on November 18, 2016

Black-owned banks have gotten a lot of attention this year. It started when rapper “Killer Mike” called on people to open accounts at a community bank in Atlanta after police shootings of African American men.

Here in Houston, a group of local hip hop artists took their money to Unity National Bank in the Third Ward.

Unity is the only black-owned bank in Texas and one of only 24 banks in the nation that have African American majority owners.

The bank’s president and CEO, John Scroggins, talked with us about it: 

Photo of John Scroggins

John Scroggins is the president and CEO of Unity National Bank in Houston’s Third Ward, the only black-owned bank in Texas.

 

