Three Texas Programs Ranked Among Top In Country For New Elementary Teachers

Dallas Baptist University, the University of Houston and Texas A&M all scored among the top 1 percent in the U.S.

Laura Isensee | Houston Public Media

By the time Nick Morrow graduated at the top of his class at the University of Houston this December, he already spent a whole year in the classroom: two semesters at two different schools in Fort Bend.

“I think that’s probably the most impactful, just being able to teach lessons in the classroom and seeing how to organize and plan lessons,” Morrow said. “It was just a really awesome experience.”

That year-long residency in student teaching goes beyond the state’s requirements for new teachers.

It’s a major reason why UH’s College of Education scored among the best programs in the country for new elementary school instructors.

“I think our kids are stepping out of the University of Houston and into a classroom probably performing at a level that’s closer to a second-year teacher than a first-year teacher,” said Bob McPherson, dean at the College of Education at UH.

Recently, the National Council on Teacher Quality recently surveyed some 2,500 programs. The nonprofit, which is funded by private donors and foundations including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, focused on areas, including:

how selective admissions were;

early reading;

elementary math;

overall elementary content;

student teaching; and

classroom management

Other Texas programs that scored in the top 1 percent include Dallas Baptist University and Texas A&M.

At UH, McPherson explained that over the last several years, they not only expanded the student teaching, but they also hired 80 percent new faculty, including researchers.

The college has also teamed up with the Houston Independent School District to recruit top students to enter the field.

McPherson said that next they’ll beef up math training for new teachers, one area where they got a poor grade from NCTQ.

As for Morrow, 29, he’s planning to substitute teach in the spring while he looks for a full-time position. It’s a career switch from audio engineering. His dream is to teach science to elementary students.

“When I was growing up, Bill Nye was a big inspiration to me. So I kind of want to be like the Bill Nye for kids,” he said.

Here’s how NCTQ ranked other teacher prep programs for elementary education in Texas. For more information, click here.

2016 Percentile Rank UNIVERSITY 99 Texas A&M University 99 Dallas Baptist University 99 University of Houston 97 University of Texas at Arlington 95 Texas State University – San Marcos 92 University of Texas at Austin 91 University of Texas of the Permian Basin 84 University of Texas at Dallas 83 Hardin-Simmons University 82 University of Mary Hardin – Baylor 81 University of Texas at San Antonio 79 Texas A&M University – Kingsville 79 University of North Texas 76 Texas A&M University – Texarkana 76 Midwestern State University 74 Southern Methodist University 72 University of Texas at Tyler 70 LeTourneau University 68 Texas Lutheran University 63 Concordia University Texas 60 Sul Ross State University 60 Huston-Tillotson University 60 University of St. Thomas 57 Howard Payne University 49 University of Houston – Clear Lake 49 Texas Woman’s University 49 University of the Incarnate Word 45 Texas A&M International University 38 Stephen F. Austin State University 34 University of Houston – Victoria 32 Angelo State University 32 Sam Houston State University 32 McMurry University 25 Lamar University 19 West Texas A&M University 17 Wayland Baptist University 9 University of Houston – Downtown * St. Mary’s University * Texas Christian University * Texas Wesleyan University * Lubbock Christian University

*No percentile rank reported because NCTQ was not able to review all key standards.