Labor Department Cracks Down On Wage Theft In Greater Houston

Workers in the hotel and restaurant business are especially vulnerable.

Marissa Cummings | Houston Public Media

In Fiscal Year 2016, the U.S. Labor Department Wage and Hour Division’s Clear Lake district office investigated employer violations that led to $285,000 in back wages for workers – many in Galveston hotels and motels.

It was part of the agency’s ongoing hotel enforcement initiative.

Larry Stuart is an employment lawyer and adjunct professor at Rice University, and he joins us for this week’s Bauer Business Focus to talk about the problem of wage theft.

