Relief For A Major Traffic Headache In Downtown Will Not Arrive Until Early Next Year

The Texas Department of Transportation has closed the Louisiana Street entrance ramp that connects downtown Houston to I-10 westbound and the I-45 north HOV lanes for emergency repairs.

It comes after engineers found some major structural problems with a bridge on the ramp. TXDOT’S Danny Perez says a concrete slab popped up and was a hazard for drivers: “Definitely was not a condition for folks to travel on. So, as a precaution, we decided to close the road completely.”

Perez explains what it will take to repair the bridge. “We’re demolishing that portion of the bridge, gonna put new concrete there. We’re actually gonna use these heavy duty cranes. We’re gonna lift that portion of the bridge to put it back into place where it had actually shifted out of place and that bridge will be fully functional and operational.”

Unfortunately for commuters, the work will take several weeks.

“The plan is to get it open by mid-January, but we’re hoping to get it open a lot sooner. So, we wanna make sure we’re getting that done. We know it’s a vital corridor for folks getting in and out of downtown”, says Perez.

He explains that the damage was not caused by an accident or some other specific event. It just deteriorated over time.

The City of Houston suggests the following detours:

IH-10 (Katy Freeway) westbound

Traffic on Louisiana will turn left onto Congress

Proceed on Congress to Franklin and turn left

Use Franklin to turn right onto the IH-10 (Katy Freeway) HOV lanes

IH-45 (North Freeway) HOV northbound

Traffic on Louisiana turns right on Franklin

Proceed to Travis and turn left

Use Travis to access the IH-45 HOV lanes