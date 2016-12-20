60 Hurt Outside Mexico City After Explosion Rips Fireworks Market

An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores of people and sending a huge plume of charcoal-gray smoke billowing into the sky.

National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told Milenio TV that 60 people were hurt but he had no immediate report of any fatalities at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico.

Other media, like CNN en Español, are reporting at least 22 dead.

Images by CNN and local media on Twitter show smoke rising from the scorched ground and fireworks stands.

At least 60 people have been hurt in an explosion at a fireworks market near Mexico City, local media report. https://t.co/WiHVYAj7l3 pic.twitter.com/T24satoqga — CNN (@CNN) December 20, 2016

#ÚltimaHoraInternacional 🚨 Explosiones en mercado de juegos pirotécnicos de Tultepec, México, dejan al menos 22 muertos y 60 heridos. pic.twitter.com/f2OccyX1K2 — Noticieros Hoy Mismo (@hoy_mismo) December 20, 2016

The Mexican Red Cross said it sent 10 ambulances with 50 paramedics to the market, where emergency crews attended to victims and hosed down smoldering hotspots as sirens wailed and fireworks continued to pop off.

Puente said some nearby homes were also damaged. The scene remained dangerous and he asked people not to come within 3 miles (5 kilometers) to avoid hampering the emergency response. Puente added that there was no choice but to let any unexploded fireworks be consumed.

A fire engulfed the same market in 2005, touching off a chain of explosions that leveled hundreds of stalls just ahead of Mexico’s Independence Day. A similar fire at the San Pablito Market also destroyed hundreds of stands in September 2006.

Many in Mexico traditionally celebrate holidays — including Christmas and New Year’s — by setting off noisy firecrackers and rockets.

Peter Orsi is reporting from Mexico City.