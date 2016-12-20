Flood Safety Measures And Astrodome Plan, Highlights Of 2016 For Harris County

Judge Ed Emmett also notes an increased cooperation with the City of Houston

Al Ortiz | Houston Public Media

The Harris County Commissioners Court held its last meeting of 2016 this week.

One of the things Judge Ed Emmett underscores about this year is that Harris County is in good financial shape.

The ratings firm Fitch recently gave the county a triple-A grade and said it has a solid economic base.

Emmett also points at the closure of underpasses with barricades and personnel when the county floods as a useful measure conceived in 2016.

“The fact that we now have structures in place to prevent people from driving into the underpasses where people have died, that that won’t occur anymore, that’s a positive,” Emmett noted at the end of the Commissioners Court meeting.

The increased cooperation between Harris County and the City of Houston through programs to clean up abandoned properties and repair streets is another highlight of the year for Emmett.

And then there is the plan to re-purpose the Astrodome.

The project entails raising the venue’s floor to ground level to build an underground garage and create a nine-acre open space to host events.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle says it is a win-win idea.

“We actually are achieving the goal of creating parking in that area that we need to have it,” Cagle commented. “And we’ll have a covered space that we can put events like the OTC and other great events that are in there.”