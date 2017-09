A non-profit called the Houston Community Tool Bank is offering groups free access to their warehouse of 14,000 tools.

Houston-based volunteer organizations are able to rent tools and equipment for up to six weeks. All costs have been waived for Tropical Storm Harvey recovery efforts.

Since the storm, they’ve already lent out more than $200,000 worth of tools to community groups, according to Houston Community Tool Bank Executive Director Erika Hornsey.

