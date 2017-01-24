Video: Mariquita’s Masterful Creations

The Masterson family has given much to the world of art – writer Horton Foote, director Peter Masterson, actress Mary Stuart Masterson, and jewelry designer Mariquita Masterson. Raised in Mexico City, Mariquita had the opportunity to be exposed to many art forms early in life – from music to museums – but it was the inspiration she found in the everyday beauty of rocks along a chilly riverbed that lead to her love of jewelry. Today she is recognized the world over for her bold, vibrant, glass necklaces and earrings.

