Arts InSight

Video: Mariquita’s Masterful Creations

Houston icon Mariquita Masterson fuses jewelry and fashion to create wearable art.

| Posted on

The Masterson family has given much to the world of art – writer Horton Foote, director Peter Masterson, actress Mary Stuart Masterson, and jewelry designer Mariquita Masterson. Raised in Mexico City, Mariquita had the opportunity to be exposed to many art forms early in life – from music to museums – but it was the inspiration she found in the everyday beauty of rocks along a chilly riverbed that lead to her love of jewelry. Today she is recognized the world over for her bold, vibrant, glass necklaces and earrings.

This story appeared on Arts InSight, which airs every Friday night at 8:30 on Houston Public Media TV 8.

Share

Ernie Manouse

Ernie Manouse

Content Producer

Ernie Manouse, a native of Binghamton, NY and a graduate of Loyola University Chicago, launched his broadcasting career with NBC News before producing programs at Chicago radio station WLS-AM. In 1996, Ernie joined HoustonPBS (now Houston Public Media), and as an anchor and producer, he has garnered eight Emmy Awards,...

More Information

Recent Stories