Slideshow: ‘Sharp’ Art Installation

There was a devastating fire at 6822 Rowan Lane in Sharpstown. Instead of being leveled, the destroyed ranch-style home became the location for an unexpected, site-specific art project by two Houston-based artists. Dan Havel and Dean Ruck named their temporary art piece “Sharp.”

There aren’t many interactive, outdoor art installations in Houston’s outer loop. So, the copper-themed project stood out on the quiet street in the southwest neighborhood of Sharpstown. The home was donated by The Seeds of Sharpstown.

The artwork was demolished in early January 2017, but you can still see a collection of images here.