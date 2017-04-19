Andre Johnson Retires as a Houston Texan

NFL player Andre Johnson returned to play for the Texans today, but only on paper.

In the clip above you can hear the sound of the highlight reel played for a room filled with Andre’s Johnson’s teammates, fans and family for his farewell.

Johnson played as a wide receiver for the Texans from 2003 to 2015, and considered Houston his home even after playing a season for both the Colts and Titans.

“It’s been a great honor and my career ends here, so I’m very excited about that I was able to come back home to Houston to do it,” says Johnson.

Rick Smith is the manager of the team and says Johnson was one of the most determined players.

“Greatness isn’t for the chosen few,” says Smith. “Greatness is for the few that choose. Andre Johnson chose to be great. He chose to show up every day and work the way he did.”

In his 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson scored 64 touchdowns and helped the team in their first playoff victory.