Harris County Experiences Lowest Voter Turnout For Tuesday’s Election

A small portion of the population cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election considering there were no city or countywide offices up for election.

Just 6% of registered Harris County voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election. That’s the lowest turnout in more than twenty years.

Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart says the main reason was that there were no city or countywide offices up for election.

“We didn’t have a mayor on this race. We didn’t have city council members on this race, which caused the City of Houston turnout to be less. You have the people who vote in every election, and I’m sure they voted in this election, but those candidates make a difference in adding to that turnout.”

This year marked the first off-year contest in which the Houston Mayor’s office was not on the ballot. The office shifted from a two-year term to a four-year term with the 2015 election.