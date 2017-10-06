WATCH: Never Seen Before Interview Of Tejano Star Selena

This new footage shows Selena Quintanilla exited about winning her Grammy Award

A previously unseen interview with the late Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla, has been found and digitized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

The interview was shot in April 1994 by KWEX-TV at Hemisfair Park in San Antonio just a couple months after Selena had won a Grammy Award for the Best Mexican/American Album.

The video, has not been seen for 20 years, was found in a TV camera donated to the museum’s Spanish-language television project by Univision.

The full two minute video is on the National Museum of American History’s YouTube page.