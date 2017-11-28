Houston Matters

The Geography Of Genius: Why Do Some Places Spawn Great Ideas?

Former NPR correspondent Eric Weiner talks about his book, The Geography of Genius.

Eric Weiner Geography of Genius

Eric Weiner likes to think of himself as a “philosophical traveler.” The former correspondent for NPR has made a second career out of studying the intersection of places and ideas, with books such as The Geography of Bliss and his latest: The Geography of Genius.

In the latter, he travels the world examining how and why creative genius has flourished at different times and places throughout history – such as Athens or Silicon Valley.

We revisit a conversation Michael Hagerty had with Weiner earlier this year (April 25) about what he’s learned in his travels and his writing.

