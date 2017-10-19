How A Dropped Touchdown Pass Took Astronaut Leland Melvin To Space

The former astronaut talks about how that dropped pass opened a door that led to college, the NFL, and then NASA. He has a new memoir called Chasing Space.

Saturday (Oct. 21) is the seventh-annual Tweens Read Book Festival. The event aims to encourage literacy among children in grades five through eight by introducing them to new books and connecting them with authors.

One of those authors is former astronaut Leland Melvin, who will headline the event. His book, Chasing Space, came out earlier this year.

In addition to working for NASA as an astronaut, engineer, and champion of STEM education, he’s a TV host and a former wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.

We spoke with Melvin back in January when his book was released. He told Houston Matters host Craig Cohen about his football career and about his time as an astronaut.