‘Texas Blood’ Explores History Of The Borderlands Through One Ranching Family

He retraces his family’s journey to Texas while also talking about the history of colonization, conquest, and genocide that dominated the West for centuries. And he joins Houston Matters to give us a synopsis of the singularly illuminating history.

Hodge is national editor of The Intercept and author of The Mendacity of Hope: Barack Obama and the Betrayal of American Liberalism. Formerly he was the editor of the Oxford American and Harper’s Magazine.

He’ll hold an event Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at Brazos Bookstore.

Texas Blood: Seven Generations Among the Outlaws, Ranchers, Indians, Missionaries, Soldiers, and Smugglers of the Borderlands — Synopsis: Texas Blood is an intoxicating, singularly illuminating history of the Texas borderlands from their settlement through seven generations of Roger’s ranching family. Hodge begins the book by retracing his family’s journey to Texas, while also discussing the brutal history of colonization, conquest, and genocide that dominated the West for centuries. As his family’s story brings him to the present, Hodge spends multiple chapters discussing what is currently happening at the border, including what technological advances are being mined to curb the transfer of drugs and to improve our national security (not including a wall).