Stretch: The Power Of Doing More with Less

Doing more with less — we’ve all been there. Whether it’s at our jobs or in our family budgets, most of us have experienced a time where we had to stretch our resources to go a long way. And, chances are, you probably would rather not be in those situations.

Well, what if those tough times were better for you than the times when you had a surplus of resources?

Rice University management professor Scott Sonenshein makes that case in his new book, Stretch: Unlock the Power of Less – and Achieve More Than You Ever Imagined. He tells Michael Hagerty about the benefits of “stretching,” the dangers of what he calls “chasing” and gives some examples of companies and organizations who’ve succeeded at this principle.