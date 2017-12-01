Hurricane Harvey

The Wortham Theater Center Will Reopen In September

The latest assessment estimates that the venue’s damage from Harvey will take longer than this season to repair

| Posted on
Gilbane Rescontruction Services at Wortham Theater Center, pumping conditioned clean air into the building to dry out and stabilize the environment (post-Harvey).

According to the latest update from Houston First Corporation, which manages the Wortham Center, the venue will remain closed through this summer and reopen by September 1, 2018.

Hurricane Harvey wreaked major flood damage on the venue in late August.  The Wortham has been undergoing extensive recovery and forensic assessment, including safely drying out and stabilizing the building. This has forced its resident arts organizations – Houston Ballet and Houston Grand Opera – and other arts groups to relocate their performances.

The September 1st date extends the Wortham’s downtime from the earlier estimated reopening of May 15th, which was a best-case scenario.

The next phase of recovery will focus on repairs and reconstruction.

Courtesy of Houston First

Share

Catherine Lu

Catherine Lu

Content Producer & Announcer

While growing up in Chicago and Houston, Catherine’s love for art, music and creative writing was influenced by her teachers and parents. She was once concertmaster of the Clear Lake High School Orchestra and a four-time violinist of the Texas All-State Symphony. A graduate of the University of Chicago, Catherine...

More Information

Recent Stories