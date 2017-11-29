Encore Houston, Episode 43: Aperio, Music of the Americas

/
On this episode of Encore Houston we feature this year’s season-opening concert for Aperio, Music of the Americas, exclusively featuring works by one of the most renowned living, American composers: Philip Glass. You’ll hear a work originally for piano in a version for chamber ensemble, an ambiguous representation of the four seasons for violin and orchestra, and music inspired by the rivers of the Amazon Basin!
Music in this episode:
- PHILIP GLASS, Etude
- Chavdar Parashkevov, violin
- Andres Gonzales, violin
- Dawson White, viola
- Daniel Saenz, cello
- Michael Zuraw, piano.
- GLASS, Violin Concerto No. 2
- Chloe Trevor, violin
- GLASS, Aguas da Amazonia
- Marlon Chen, conductor
- Performance date: 9/9/2017
- Originally aired: 11/18/2017
New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.