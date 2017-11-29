Encore Houston

Encore Houston, Episode 43: Aperio, Music of the Americas

Aperio, Music of the Americas presents a concert of works by Philip Glass, including the North American premiere of his Aguas da Amazonia.

| Posted on
Composer Philip Glass
Composer Philip Glass

On this episode of Encore Houston we feature this year’s season-opening concert for Aperio, Music of the Americas, exclusively featuring works by one of the most renowned living, American composers: Philip Glass. You’ll hear a work originally for piano in a version for chamber ensemble, an ambiguous representation of the four seasons for violin and orchestra, and music inspired by the rivers of the Amazon Basin!

Music in this episode:

  • PHILIP GLASS, Etude 
    • Chavdar Parashkevov, violin
    • Andres Gonzales, violin
    • Dawson White, viola
    • Daniel Saenz, cello
    • Michael Zuraw, piano.
  • GLASS, Violin Concerto No. 2
    • Chloe Trevor, violin
  • GLASS, Aguas da Amazonia
    • Marlon Chen, conductor
  • Performance date: 9/9/2017
  • Originally aired: 11/18/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.

Courtesy of the artist's website

Share