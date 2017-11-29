Encore Houston, Episode 43: Aperio, Music of the Americas

Aperio, Music of the Americas presents a concert of works by Philip Glass, including the North American premiere of his Aguas da Amazonia.

/

On this episode of Encore Houston we feature this year’s season-opening concert for Aperio, Music of the Americas, exclusively featuring works by one of the most renowned living, American composers: Philip Glass. You’ll hear a work originally for piano in a version for chamber ensemble, an ambiguous representation of the four seasons for violin and orchestra, and music inspired by the rivers of the Amazon Basin!

Music in this episode:

PHILIP GLASS, Etude Chavdar Parashkevov, violin Andres Gonzales, violin Dawson White, viola Daniel Saenz, cello Michael Zuraw, piano.

GLASS, Violin Concerto No. 2 Chloe Trevor, violin

GLASS, Aguas da Amazonia Marlon Chen, conductor

Performance date: 9/9/2017

Originally aired: 11/18/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.