WATCH Thanksgiving Ideas 1: Ziggy Gruber From Kenny & Ziggy’s Makes Sweet Potato Latkes

The first of three iconic Houston chefs share favorite Thanksgiving recipes.

Here’s what you’ll need to make this dish.

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs sweet potatoes, shredded

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

1-1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

7 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

Wash and peel the sweet potatoes, and grate. Place in a bowl and mix together with all ingredients.

In a pan, add about 1/4-inch of canola oil and heat. Scoop sweet potato mixture with a spoon and place in the oil, pressing down to flatten a bit. Cook until you start to see the edges begin to turn golden brown and turn over and cook on the other side. Remove from heat and place on paper towel. Serve with sour cream and applesauce.

