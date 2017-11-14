Encore Houston, Episode 42: Texas New Music Ensemble

/
On this week’s Encore Houston, hear an entire concert of world premieres by the Texas New Music Ensemble! Experience opposing mental states with Karl Blench, take a tour through Lotus City with Hugh Lobel, feel John Kiefer’s rigid musical machinery, embrace old musical forms with Alejandro Basulto-Martinez, and listen to a unique take on the traditional quartet with Chad Robinson.
Music featured in this episode:
- KARL BLENCH, Two Places
- HUGH LOBEL, Lotus City Song Book, Vol. 2
- JOHN KIEFER, Machina
- ALEJANDRO BASULTO-MARTINEZ, Sonatina “a2”
- CHAD ROBINSON, Quartet
- Amanda Chavis, flute
- Amy Glover, clarinet
- Eugienu Cheremoush, violin
- Patrick Moore, cello
- Encore: CHAD ROBINSON, Violin Sonata
- Joanna Becker, violin
- Andrew Schneider, piano
- Performance date: 8/12/2017
- Originally aired: 11/11/2017
New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.