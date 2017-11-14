Encore Houston, Episode 42: Texas New Music Ensemble

The Texas New Music Ensemble performs a concert of world premieres by Houston-based composers.

/

On this week’s Encore Houston, hear an entire concert of world premieres by the Texas New Music Ensemble! Experience opposing mental states with Karl Blench, take a tour through Lotus City with Hugh Lobel, feel John Kiefer’s rigid musical machinery, embrace old musical forms with Alejandro Basulto-Martinez, and listen to a unique take on the traditional quartet with Chad Robinson.

Music featured in this episode:

KARL BLENCH, Two Places

HUGH LOBEL, Lotus City Song Book, Vol. 2

JOHN KIEFER, Machina

ALEJANDRO BASULTO-MARTINEZ, Sonatina “a2”

CHAD ROBINSON, Quartet

Amanda Chavis, flute

Amy Glover, clarinet

Eugienu Cheremoush, violin

Patrick Moore, cello

Encore: CHAD ROBINSON, Violin Sonata Joanna Becker, violin Andrew Schneider, piano

Performance date: 8/12/2017

Originally aired: 11/11/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.