Houston Gets Happy: Sharing Positive News

Under the weight of the all-too-often bad news in the world, Houston Matters gives listeners a chance to share the good news in their lives.

Every once in a while, after a period of serious, heavy (or even flat out depressing) news, we like to take some time out to give you the opportunity to focus on the good news in your life. What’s making you smile? What makes Houstonians…happy? We engage in another round of #HappyHouston and invite you to join in.

Share the good news about your personal life, about your friends or family, about that new restaurant or movie you saw, about who got married or had a baby or won an award.

Or, you could share the good news you’ve heard in the actual news – some development, some report, something positive you think is worth highlighting.

What’s the good news of recent months, Houston? What’s making you smile? What makes Houstonians…happy? We invited you to share yours using the hashtag #HappyHouston.

Joining us for this edition are Jessica Brown, co-owner Station Theater, and Houston Public Media’s Edel Howlin.