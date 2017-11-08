Encore Houston, Episode 41: Context

/
On our latest episode of Encore Houston, musicians from Context perform works by piano virtuoso Frédéric Chopin. Many of these works come from Chopin’s earlier life, some even from before he hit his 20s! And though he’s probably best known for his solo piano works, the concert also features some lesser-known chamber works that include cello and viola.
Music featured in this episode:
- FRÉDÉRIC CHOPIN, Polonaise in G-sharp
- CHOPIN, Nocturne in B
- CHOPIN, Ballade No. 1 in G minor
- CHOPIN, Introduction et Polonaise Brillante for cello and piano
- CHOPIN, Trio in G minor for violin, cello, and piano
- Joan DerHovsepian, viola
- Michael Kannen, cello
- Brian Connelly, piano
- Performance date: 9/17/2017
- Originally aired: 11/4/2017
New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.