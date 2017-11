We learn about veteran Houston comedian Andy Huggins, who’s an alum of both The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and Houston’s Comedy Workshop.



He was one of the Texas Outlaw Comics in the 1980s, which included Riley Barber, Steve Epstein, John Farneti, Jimmy Pineapple and Bill Hicks.