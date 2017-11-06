How An Opera Singer Found His Voice

Baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. is a graduate of the Houston Grand Opera Studio and talks about how he decided to pursue singing professionally.
He says he saw an opera as a young man and thought: “Everyone dies in this thing. I kind of like it.”
