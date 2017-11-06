Houston Matters

How An Opera Singer Found His Voice

Baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. talks about how he decided to pursue singing professionally.

Opera Singer Reginald Smith, Jr.
Baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. performs with Nizhny Novgorod Philharmonic with Maestro Willie Anthony Waters conducting.


Baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. is a graduate of the Houston Grand Opera Studio and talks about how he decided to pursue singing professionally.

He says he saw an opera as a young man and thought: “Everyone dies in this thing. I kind of like it.”

