Encore Houston, Episode 40: River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

/

On this latest episode of Encore Houston, the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra invites you to “Gitcha Groove On!” That’s the name of their 2015 concert featuring an early theatrical work by noted film composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold, a neoclassical small “symphony” by Les Six member Francis Poulenc, and the titular piece on the program and a classical musician’s “night on the town” in Rick Robinson’s Gitcha Groove On!

Music featured in this episode:

ERICH WOLFGANG KORNGOLD, Suite from Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing

FRANCIS POULENC, Sinfonietta

RICK ROBINSON, Gitcha Groove On!

Encore: RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS, Overture to The Wasps

Performance date: 9/26/2015

Originally aired: 10/28/2017

