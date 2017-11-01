The Full Menu: Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner Specials

Though most people like to have dinner at home for Thanksgiving, some are content to just go out and not deal with the hassle. Our group of local foodies discusses local establishments that will be open on Thanksgiving and might even have special menus on that day.
Our Houston food writers are Katharine Shilcutt of Houstonia Magazine, David Leftwich of Sugar and Rice Magazine, and Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston.
Restaurants Mentioned In This Edition:
Manor House
Olivette
Quattro
Ristorante Cavour
Radio Milano
Oxbow 7
Lucienne
Edgar’s Hermano
Le Mistral
Café Azur
Etoile Cuisine et Bar
La Table
L’Olivier
B&B Butchers
Rainbow Lodge
Revival Market
Kenny & Ziggy’s
Harold’s
Brennan’s
Brenner’s Steakhouse On the Bayou
Federal American Grill
benjy’s
Kiran’s
Charivari
The Oceanaire
Eddie V’s
Uyghur Bistro
Fung’s Kitchen
Kim Son
Golden Dim Sum
Himalaya
Houston Farmers Markets
Pappas Bar-B-Q
Aladdin
Pappa Charlie’s Barbeque
Killen’s Texas Barbecue
CorkScrew BBQ