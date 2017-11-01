Turns Out Being The Sugar Plum Fairy Is A Pretty Demanding Job

You might not think being a ballet dancer is a 40-hour-per-week job, but Kim Stafford, a former dancer for the Houston Ballet, says rising to the rank of Sugar Plum Fairy was a pretty grueling task.

