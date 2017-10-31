Arts & Culture

Houston’s Arts Scene Has Astros Fever

Since the start of the World Series, a couple of local arts groups have been engaging in friendly feuds with their LA counterparts

| Posted on (Last Updated: )
ROCO’s Gavin Reed (French horn), George Chase (trumpet), Kana Kimura (violin) and Lorento Golofeev (viola)

Before Game 1 of the World Series, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra posted a video of their Principal Horn Player, Michael Thornton, wearing a Dodgers cap while performing “Take Me out to the Ballgame,” and then tweeted – tauntingly – “You got anything @ROCOHouston?”

Houston’s ROCO then responded with a video of their Principal Percussionist, Matthew McClung, playing the same tune on marimba, while standing next to a “Houston Strong” sign. 

This spawned a competition between the two orchestras to one-up each other with renditions of baseball songs.  As they vie for the most shares on social media, the losing side will have to suffer consequences, such as the humiliation of wearing the other team’s baseball caps at their next concert.

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art also have a feud in progress, using the hashtag #WorldSeriesArtThrowdown, with each museum trash-talking the other city’s team and illustrating each insult with an artwork from their collections.

When the Astros won Game 5, the MFAH tweeted an image by artist William Wegman, famous for his photographs of costumed Weimaraners.

With Game 6 tonight in LA and a possible World Series title for the Astros by the end of it, look for more baseball-fueled drama and creativity to unfold on each arts group’s social media pages.

Courtesy of ROCO

Share

Catherine Lu

Catherine Lu

Content Producer & Announcer

While growing up in Chicago and Houston, Catherine’s love for art, music and creative writing was influenced by her teachers and parents. She was once concertmaster of the Clear Lake High School Orchestra and a four-time violinist of the Texas All-State Symphony. A graduate of the University of Chicago, Catherine...

More Information

Recent Stories