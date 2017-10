The go-to costume store for many generations of Houstonians is closing after more than 70 years in business.

After nearly 70 years, Frankel’s Costume is going out of business. For generations, it’s been the go-to place for many Houstonians for Halloween, and this is their last.

Owners Lonnie and Terrie Frankel are retiring, and they’re selling the property to a Houston developer. The store is closing Dec. 27.

Here, Houston Matters revisits a conversation with Terry Frankel back in 2013.