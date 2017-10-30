Music In The Making: October Birthday Extravaganza

/

On this week’s episode of Music in the Making, we celebrate the birthdays of a number of Classical Composers, including Zemlinsky, Rorem, and Vaughan Williams.

Zemlinsky: Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Piano

Fischer Duo

1/30/2008

Duncan Recital Hall

The music of Austrian composer Alexander Zemlinsky is seldom performed today. Many of his colleagues and mentors, though, are well known: Zemlinsky studied composition with Anton Bruckner, was encouraged by Johannes Brahms, was both brother-in-law and teacher to Arnold Schoenberg, and had compositions conducted by Gustav Mahler.

Rorem: Selections from Day Music

Steve McMillan (violin), Meryl Ettelson (piano)

10/15/2006

Dudley Recital Hall

Ned Rorem celebrated his 94th birthday on October 23rd. An active part of the American music scene, Rorem is particularly esteemed for his songs, of which there are nearly 400. However, it was his 1974 orchestral suite Air Music which earned the Pultizer Prize. This chamber work was composed slightly earlier, in 1971.

Vaughan Williams: Concerto for Bass Tuba and Orchestra

Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra and David Kirk, tuba

4/25/2002

Stude Concert Hall

Vaughan Williams is perhaps best known for his traditionalism, as many of his works were inspired by older music. This retrospective view, however, was balanced by his interest in composing pieces for unusual combinations of instruments, such as the Romance for Harmonica, Strings and Piano. Another example is his Tuba Concerto in F minor, the first major solo work written for the instrument.

This episode originally aired Sunday, October 22nd, 2017. Catch Music in the Making every Sunday at 7:06 PM on Classical.