Encore Houston, Episode 39: Chamber Music Houston – Emerson String Quartet

The Emerson String Quartet, celebrating its 40th anniversary, performs music by Mozart, Beethoven, and a newly commissioned work by Mark-Anthony Turnage.

/

On the latest Encore Houston, hear a concert by Chamber Music Houston featuring the Emerson String Quartet! 2016 was the quartet’s 40th anniversary year, and this concert featured a special commission by Mark-Anthony Turnage, sponsored by a whole consortium of organizations including Chamber Music Houston. Also on the concert is Mozart’s “Dissonance” Quartet, so named for its intriguing slow introduction, and finally Beethoven’s Op. 130 quartet in B-flat with the original Große Fuge finale.

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART, String Quartet in C major, K. 465, “Dissonance”

MARK-ANTHONY TURNAGE, Shroud

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN, String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 130 with Große Fuge finale, Op. 133 Eugene Drucker, violin Philip Setzer, violin Laurence Dutton, viola Paul Watkins, cello

Performance date: 4/27/2017

Originally aired: 10/21/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.