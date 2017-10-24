Houston food writers Paul and Christiane Galvani are putting together a book remembering The Lost Restaurants of Houston.

Remember Felix Mexican Restaurant on Westheimer? The restaurant was a pioneer of Houston Tex-Mex before it shut down in 2008 after 60 years in business.

Felix is just one of many memorable eateries in Houston history that have come and gone. Houston food writers Paul Galvani and Christiane Galvani are putting together a book remembering such establishments. It’s called The Lost Restaurants of Houston.

Paul joins Houston Matters guest host Ernie Manouse to talk about Houston’s significant long-gone eateries. Plus our listeners share the places they remember and what they miss about them.