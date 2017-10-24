New Floor Keeps Houston Ballet Dancing After Harvey

With its Wortham Center home closed for flood repairs, the company may have to relocate of all it shows this season to alternate venues – venues that don’t necessarily have the proper dance floor. But a generous donation has ensured the show will go on.

/

When the Wortham was damaged by Harvey, Houston Ballet was left with no floor to dance on – literally.

That’s because dancers can’t perform on just any floor. It has to be even and smooth, but with some traction to avoid slipping, and it has to provide cushioning for their leaps and jumps.

“Without it, it wouldn’t be safe … They might risk serious injury,” according to Angie Lane. She is Chief Development Officer for Houston Ballet, whose old portable dance floor wasn’t large enough to cover the stages of other Houston venues.

Enter longtime Houston Ballet trustee, Lynn Wyatt, who immediately stepped in after Harvey to underwrite a larger, portable floor. This type of specialty surface can cost in the tens-of-thousands and has an interlocking technology, allowing the company to break it down and take it anywhere.

“This way the dancers will never stop rehearsing and the season will go on, and I’m just thrilled to be part of it, personally, I really am,” says Wyatt.

With the new floor, Houston Ballet was able to open its season last month at The Hobby Center, and will use it again at The Hobby for performances of Poetry in Motion this Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, as well as for The Nutcracker in December, which will have part of its run at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugarland.

The company hopes to announce updated venues and dates for the rest of its season in early November.

Listen to the complete interview with Lynn Wyatt on her passion for Houston Ballet and her donation, below:

/

Listen to the complete interview with Angie Lane on Houston Ballet’s new floor and recovery after Harvey, below:

/