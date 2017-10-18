From Diners, To BBQ, To Cajun: Houston’s Pappas Restaurant Chain Celebrates 50 Years

If you’ve lived in Houston for long, you’ve probably set foot in a Pappas restaurant. The Houston-based chain opened its first restaurant, Dot Coffee Shop, 50 years ago. Christina Pappas shares some of the company’s history with Houston Matters.

You’ve probably been to — or at least seen the name of — a handful of different restaurants around Houston with the name Pappas attached. There’s Pappas Bar-B-Q, the Tex-Mex joint Pappasito’s Cantina, there’s Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen for Cajun cuisine — and many others.

This year, the Pappas chain celebrates 50 years. Their first restaurant, Dot Coffee Shop, opened in Houston in 1967.

Christina Pappas, granddaughter of one of the company’s founders, talks with Houston Matters producer Joshua Zinn about some of the family history and where the company is headed after 50 years.