WATCH: Houston Grand Opera Proves Resilient With New Theater

The Show Must Go On – Hurricane Harvey can not stop Houston Grand Opera from performing

The destruction of Hurricane Harvey was felt throughout Houston, including the Downtown Theater District, home to the city’s major performing arts center The Wortham Center. The center is home to Houston Grand Opera.

When faced with the devastation that forced the Wortham to be closed for repairs well into next year, HGO got creative and set out to create a new performance space inside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Starting with a blank canvas (Hall A3) the size of two football fields, they built a full size 1,700 seat theater named Resilience Theater. Artistic & Music Director Patrick Summers and Managing Director Perryn Leech gave Houston Public Media a sneak peak of HGO’s home for the 2017/2018 season.