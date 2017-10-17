Encore Houston, Episode 38: KINETIC

/

On our latest episode of Encore Houston, we feature KINETIC‘s final concert of their most recent season: “Made in Houston.” Rice University piano professor Brian Connelly joined the orchestra for Britten’s early work Young Apollo, inspired by the Greek god of the sun, and he also performed with trumpeter Daniel Egan on Dmitri Shostakovich’s enthusiastic and wry Concerto for piano, trumpet, and strings, which is also occasionally called his Piano Concerto No. 1. The concert also featured Webern’s incredibly romantic Langsamer Satz, and the Texas premiere of Pierre Jalbert’s String Theory, which was indeed inspired by physics, but not necessarily the quantum kind!

Music featured in this episode:

BENJAMIN BRITTEN, Young Apollo

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH, Concerto for piano, trumpet, and strings Brian Connelly, piano Daniel Egan, trumpet

ANTON WEBERN, Langsamer Satz Giancarlo Latta, violin Natalie Lin, violin Jebat Kee, viola Patricia Ryan, cello

PIERRE JALBERT, String Theory

Encore: FRANK BRIDGE, Three Idylls for string quartet Natalie Lin, violin Giancarlo Latta, violin Jebat Kee, viola Max Geissler, cello

Performance date: 5/6/2017

Originally aired: 10/14/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.