Houston Grand Opera Opens Its Season With Resilience

HGO’s Paul Hopper offers a preview of their new performance space and the first show of the season.

Though the Wortham Theater Center is out of commission until May of 2018, Houston Grand Opera is showing off its resilience in their new space amidst a large exhibit hall on the third floor of the George R. Brown Convention Center, fittingly called the Resilience Theater.

The first show at the new theater also happens to be the most popular opera in the world: Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata. The story follows Violetta Valéry, a courtesan living in Paris who is unfortunately battling a terrible illness. Things only become more complicated when Alfredo, a young member of the bourgeoisie begins to fall in love with her.

Houston Grand Opera’s Paul Hopper gives us a preview of the new space and the upcoming performance, saying “You get to see this story in a space unlike anything that you’ve seen before.”

Listen to the full conversation with Paul Hopper above, where we talk about the process for converting a large space into a smaller theater, how to make such a popular show fresh and interesting, and what first time opera-goers should keep in mind.

La Traviata begins its HGO run on Friday, October 20th through Saturday, November 11th.