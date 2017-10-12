Sound Portrait: KINETIC Founder Natalie Lin

/

This weekend, KINETIC, the conductorless ensemble, begins its third season with “Duos, Dances, & Divertimenti,” a program featuring music by Béla Bartók, Olli Mustonen, and Einojuhani Rautavaara. Ahead of that concert, hear from the group’s founder and Artistic Director Natalie Lin in the sound portrait above, where she talks about how she plans for KINETIC seasons, her favorite concert thus far, and what this weekend’s performance will be all about. You can also hear more from Natalie in this episode of Music in the Making, and more about her personal experiences in moving to the United States from New Zealand in this DiverseCity segment.

“Duos, Dances, & Divertimenti” will be on October 20th at 5 PM at the MATCH.