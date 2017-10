Sound portraits of two local artists featured in the On Repeat exhibit in The Heights.

On Repeat is an exhibit curated by University of Houston professor Raphael Rubinstein, who you can hear on this segment of Houston Matters. Two of the artists featured in the show are Christopher Cascio and Heather Bause, who you can hear more about and see some of their work below.

Christopher Cascio:

Heather Bause:

On Repeat is at Clarke & Associates in the Heights through December 14th. The exhibition is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from noon to 5 PM.