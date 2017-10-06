MHAF Brings ‘The Glamour And Romance Of Oscar De La Renta’ To Houston

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is partnering with the Oscar de la Renta company to bring a collection of the famed designer’s work to Houston.

Beginning this weekend (Oct. 8, 2017) and running through Jan. 28, 2018, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston will feature an exhibit called The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta. The exhibition showcases nearly 70 fashion ensembles sourced from the corporate and personal archives of the famed fashion designer, Oscar de la Renta.

Houston Matters producer Joshua Zinn spoke with the CEO of the Oscar de la Renta corporation, Alex Bolen, who had a close personal connection to de la Renta, to find out what Oscar the man was like as a person.

The exhibit, of course, is about fashion, and the MFAH wanted to do something similar to the de la Renta retrospective that was in done in San Francisco. So, the museum partnered with the Oscar de la Renta company and Andre Leon Talley, former editor-at-large for Vogue, to bring a retrospective to Houston.

Joshua also talked with Cindi Strauss, who is one of the curators of the exhibit. They discussed the idea that fashion is meant to be worn by people, but, obviously, the displays are all mannequins. So how do they work to make them look so appealing and natural in clothes and accessories?

The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta: