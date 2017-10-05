Art Exhibit Showcases Patterns ‘On Repeat’

We learn about a new art exhibit called On Repeat, which focuses heavily on patterns and repetition. Curator Raphael Rubinstein tells us more.

On Repeat is an upcoming art exhibit that focuses heavily on patterns and repetition, showcasing the work of artists from Houston and beyond over multiple generations.

Taking its name from a song by the band LCD Soundsystem, the exhibit weaves together work by established artists and young, upcoming ones, who work in a wide range of media — from painting, to matchboxes, to bed linens, to paper napkins.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 12 at Clarke & Associates, located at 301 East 11th St. in the Heights.

Houston Matters host Craig Cohen learns more from the curator of the exhibit, Raphael Rubinstein. He’s a professor of art at the University of Houston.