Encore Houston, Episode 36: MUSIQA

/
In our most recent episode of Encore Houston, MUSIQA celebrates its birthday! Originally established in 2001, the organization began its 10th anniversary season with a concert inspired by song. “Sing Me A Song,” featured familiar tunes ranging from American folk music all the way to the lyrical stylings of Bob Dylan and a unique musical interpretation by composer John Corigliano. The concert also featured a reading from author Justin Cronin, from his book Mary and O’Neil.
Music in this episode:
- BRANDT/AL-ZAND/JALBERT/SMITH/MARONEY, Musiqa Miniatures
- JOHN HARBISON, Songs America Loves to Sing
- Reading by Justin Cronin
- BOB DYLAN, Blowin’ in the Wind
- Karol Bennett, soprano
- Robert Wolf, guitar
- JOHN CORIGLIANO, Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan
- Karol Bennett, soprano
- Encore: Musiqa Miniatures
- Leone Buyse, flute
- Michael Webster, clarinet
- Blake Wilkins, percussion
- Tali Morgulis, piano
- Maureen Nelson, violin
- Richard Belcher, cello
- Performance date: 9/24/2011
- Originally aired: 9/30/2017
New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.