Encore Houston, Episode 36: MUSIQA

/

In our most recent episode of Encore Houston, MUSIQA celebrates its birthday! Originally established in 2001, the organization began its 10th anniversary season with a concert inspired by song. “Sing Me A Song,” featured familiar tunes ranging from American folk music all the way to the lyrical stylings of Bob Dylan and a unique musical interpretation by composer John Corigliano. The concert also featured a reading from author Justin Cronin, from his book Mary and O’Neil.

Music in this episode:

BRANDT/AL-ZAND/JALBERT/SMITH/MARONEY, Musiqa Miniatures

JOHN HARBISON, Songs America Loves to Sing

Reading by Justin Cronin

BOB DYLAN, Blowin’ in the Wind Karol Bennett, soprano Robert Wolf, guitar

JOHN CORIGLIANO, Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan Karol Bennett, soprano

Encore: Musiqa Miniatures

Leone Buyse, flute

Michael Webster, clarinet

Blake Wilkins, percussion

Tali Morgulis, piano

Maureen Nelson, violin

Richard Belcher, cello

Performance date: 9/24/2011

Originally aired: 9/30/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.