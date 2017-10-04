Encore Houston

Encore Houston, Episode 36: MUSIQA

MUSIQA celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a concert inspired by folk songs and Bob Dylan.

Musicians performing on stage; black and white
Anthony Brandt with soprano Karol Bennet and musicians from MUSIQA

In our most recent episode of Encore Houston, MUSIQA celebrates its birthday! Originally established in 2001, the organization began its 10th anniversary season with a concert inspired by song. “Sing Me A Song,” featured familiar tunes ranging from American folk music all the way to the lyrical stylings of Bob Dylan and a unique musical interpretation by composer John Corigliano. The concert also featured a reading from author Justin Cronin, from his book Mary and O’Neil.

Music in this episode:

  • BRANDT/AL-ZAND/JALBERT/SMITH/MARONEY, Musiqa Miniatures
  • JOHN HARBISON, Songs America Loves to Sing
  • Reading by Justin Cronin
  • BOB DYLAN, Blowin’ in the Wind
    • Karol Bennett, soprano
    • Robert Wolf, guitar
  • JOHN CORIGLIANO, Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan
    • Karol Bennett, soprano
  • Encore: Musiqa Miniatures
  • Leone Buyse, flute
  • Michael Webster, clarinet
  • Blake Wilkins, percussion
  • Tali Morgulis, piano
  • Maureen Nelson, violin
  • Richard Belcher, cello
  • Performance date: 9/24/2011
  • Originally aired: 9/30/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.

Courtesy of Anthony Brandt

