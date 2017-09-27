How Theater Can Change The Lives Of Texas Prisoners

Houston actor/director Justin Doran tells us about a program that brings the theater to Eastham Prison, a maximum security institution 45 minutes outside of Huntsville.

Every week, Houston-area actor and director Justin Doran visits Eastham Unit, a maximum security prison 45 minutes outside of Huntsville, where he discusses theater with inmates. He’s also bringing a production of Godspell to the prison.

Also, Doran shares his experience during tropical storm Harvey. He lives just off Buffalo Bayou in west Houston and had to be evacuated from his home by boat as floodwaters rose.