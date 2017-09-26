Encore Houston, Episode 35: River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

/
The River Oaks Chamber Orchestra presents their concert Musical Mélange on this week’s episode of Encore Houston. The concert features a once long lost piece by Mahler, a work inspired by autumn in Vermont, a French symphony for organ and orchestra, and Haydn’s interestingly named “Bear” Symphony. Listen to the episode to find out what that’s all about!
Music in this episode:
- GUSTAV MAHLER, Blumine
- PIERRE JALBERT, Autumn Rhapsody
- FELIX-ALEXANDRE GUILMANT, Symphony No. 1 in D minor
- Paul Jacobs, organ
- FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN, Symphony No. 82 in C major, “The Bear”
- Edwin Outwater, conductor
- Performance date: 11/17/2012
- Originally aired: 9/23/2017
New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.