Encore Houston, Episode 35: River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The River Oaks Chamber Orchestra performs music by Mahler, Jalbert, Guilmant, and Haydn with conductor Edwin Outwater and organist Paul Jacobs.

Edwin Outwater, conductor (R) and Paul Jacobs, organist (L)
The River Oaks Chamber Orchestra presents their concert Musical Mélange on this week’s episode of Encore Houston. The concert features a once long lost piece by Mahler, a work inspired by autumn in Vermont, a French symphony for organ and orchestra, and Haydn’s interestingly named “Bear” Symphony. Listen to the episode to find out what that’s all about!

Music in this episode:

  • GUSTAV MAHLER, Blumine
  • PIERRE JALBERT, Autumn Rhapsody
  • FELIX-ALEXANDRE GUILMANT, Symphony No. 1 in D minor
  • FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN, Symphony No. 82 in C major, “The Bear”
  • Edwin Outwater, conductor
  • Performance date: 11/17/2012
  • Originally aired: 9/23/2017

New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on Houston Public Media Classical.

